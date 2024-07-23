LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: Fast tracking the rural economic growth in focus, says FM Sitharaman

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: The initial budget presented by the Modi government following the NDA's third consecutive election victory is anticipated to strike a balance between providing taxpayer relief and implementing measures to uphold fiscal responsibility.