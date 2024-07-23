Hello User
Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: Fast tracking the rural economic growth in focus, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Shivangini

Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: The initial budget presented by the Modi government following the NDA's third consecutive election victory is anticipated to strike a balance between providing taxpayer relief and implementing measures to uphold fiscal responsibility.

Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the union budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, July 23, 2024. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her seventh consecutive Budget on July 23 for the fiscal year 2024-25, breaking the record previously held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This will be the first Budget of the BJP-led NDA government since its re-election in June.

23 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Finance Minister Announces Major Digitization Initiative for Agriculture Sector

The Finance Minister has announced a comprehensive plan to digitize public infrastructure for agricultural lands within the next three years. This initiative, set to benefit six crore farmers across the country, will be executed in partnership with various state governments.

T Manish, Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, commented on the announcement, highlighting its potential impact. "The digitization of agricultural infrastructure will significantly enhance the efficiency and productivity of the farming community," he said. "This initiative is expected to benefit a range of companies involved in digital solutions, including CDSL, CE Info Systems, and Genesys."

23 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Additional allocation will be provided for capital investment for growth, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Support of road connectivity projects in Patna-Purnia Expressway, Buxar-Badalpur Expressway, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Vaishali and Darbhanga Expressway, along with bridging over river Ganga in Buxar, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 11:23 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Industrial node for Gaya, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 11:16 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Employment-linked incentives will be part of PM's package, says FM

Three Schemes

New Employees
Direct Benefit transfer as registered in the EPFO up to 15000
Job Creation in manufacturing
Support to employees will cover additional employment in all sectors within the limit of 3000 per month
 

23 Jul 2024, 11:14 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Government's budget focuses on agriculture

23 Jul 2024, 11:13 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Large scale vegetable production centres will be developed for thesupply chain, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Domain experts from both outside and from government will focus on private sector research, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 11:08 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: We focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs, middle class, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 11:07 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana extended for 5 years, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 11:06 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Supplies of perishable object reaches market adequately, says FM

23 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present a SEPARATE budget for Jammu and Kashmir

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on July 23. In addition to the general budget, she will also present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Jammu and Kashmir's budget will be presented in Parliament rather than in the Union Territory's Legislative Assembly. The region has been without an elected government since 2018.

23 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: High Expectations for Upcoming Budget, Says Primus Partners CEO

Nilaya Varma, Co-Founder and CEO of Primus Partners, highlighted the significant anticipation surrounding the upcoming budget, noting that it's been a long time since such high expectations have been seen. Varma emphasized the challenge of balancing the needs and hopes of 1.4 billion people but expressed confidence in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ability to deliver, given her seven years of experience.

He pointed out that beyond measures to boost short-term consumption and adjust duties, there is keen interest in seeing specific initiatives and investments in capital projects. Varma also underscored the importance of encouraging private investments, reviving manufacturing growth to meet the rising job demands from the agricultural sector, and maintaining fiscal discipline to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat.

23 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live: What did PM say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked yesterday that the Finance Minister will deliver a robust budget, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring its benefits reach the common man. On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Sitharaman also presented the Economic Survey.

