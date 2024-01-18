Budget 2024 brew: Alcobev players pitch for uniform tax, excise duty cuts; ENA price relief, input tax credit hold key
Budget 2024: The Indian alcohol industry stakeholders, in a concerted voice, seek closure of tax on ENA and a uniform tax system across the country. They also underscore the need for input tax credit.
As India is getting ready for the annual budget announcement, the alcoholic beverage industry is brimming with expectations and anxieties. From calls for a unified tax structure to pleas for export incentives, industry leaders have laid out their wish list for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.