Budget 2024: Capex outlay raised by 11.1% to ₹11.11 trillion
Economists have recommended increasing government capital expenditure to navigate potential economic challenges, including a possible global slowdown in 2024
New Delhi: In a move to further boost economic growth, the Centre has increased its capital expenditure (capex) allocation for the fiscal year starting 1 April 2024, to ₹11.11 trillion, aiming to enhance India's infrastructure.
