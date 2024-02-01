Budget 2024: Capex outlay raised by 11.1% to 11.11 trillion

New Delhi: In a move to further boost economic growth, the Centre has increased its capital expenditure (capex) allocation for the fiscal year starting 1 April 2024, to ₹11.11 trillion, aiming to enhance India's infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This initiative builds upon significant increases in capex over recent years, aimed at revitalizing the country's infrastructure, generating employment, and propelling growth.

The interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) has allocated ₹11.1 trillion to capex, representing 3.4% of the GDP and an 11.1% rise from the previous year's allocation of ₹10 trillion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The capex witnessed a 37% growth in the current fiscal year, following growth rates of 24% in FY23 and 40% in FY22. This consistent increase is expected to support ongoing infrastructure development and stimulate private sector investment towards achieving the Vision 2047 goals.

With ambitions to evolve into a $5 trillion economy in the near future and a developed country by 2047, infrastructure development is identified as a key growth driver for India.

Mint had reported in November that the budget would raise the Centre’s capex allocation again this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The budget's focus on developing roadways, shipping, and railways, with significantly increased capital allocations for these sectors and related ministries, is aimed at fulfilling the objectives outlined in the Vision 2027 plan. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

“The government increased the capital investment outlay for the fourth time in a row…The increased investment is poised to stimulate private capital expenditure, which still hasn’t picked up the pace as expected. This surge in investment will not only drive economic growth but also create increased employment opportunities, aiding rural India for higher consumption too," said Sanjay Moorjani, research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

Despite a recent uptick in private investment, government capital spending has seen a steady rise over the past few years, especially as private investment lagged during the pandemic. Economists have recommended increasing government capital expenditure to navigate potential economic challenges, including a possible global slowdown in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India plans to invest ₹143 trillion in infrastructure from FY24 to FY30, more than double the ₹67 trillion spent over the seven previous fiscal years since 2017, as per the Infrastructure Year Book 2023 by Crisil. This investment will predominantly focus on roads and power, with emerging sectors like electric vehicles, solar, wind, and hydrogen gaining momentum.

Infrastructure growth, especially in the highways sector, accelerated in 2023 after two years of moderate progress. The budget aims to sustain this momentum by proposing extensive highway construction projects in FY25.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!