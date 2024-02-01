Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: The comprehensive budget for the fiscal year will be formally introduced in Parliament following the formation of the new government post the general elections. Addressing the interim Budget in December, Sitharaman dismissed the possibility of any "spectacular announcement" in her sixth budget on February 1, categorizing it as a "vote on account" before the impending general elections. Responding to queries about a potentially robust budget at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum, she mentioned, "No spectacular announcements come in that time (in a vote on account). So you will have to wait till after the new government comes in and presents the next full budget in July 2024."
Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions LIVE: Pristyn Care Co-founder anticipates budget boost for healthcare infrastructure and access
Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder of Pristyn Care, envisions a budget geared towards fortifying the healthcare foundation of the nation. Recognizing that a robust healthcare ecosystem is pivotal for India's economic growth, Kapoor anticipates increased emphasis on investments in healthcare technology, infrastructure, and the development of a skilled medical workforce. Strengthening these foundational elements is expected to enhance healthcare services, particularly benefiting underserved regions and individuals from low-income groups. Kapoor emphasizes the significance of healthcare investments, including insurance, for the protection of individuals' health and the nation's progress. Notably, he highlights the plight of the "missing middle" – around 30% of the population or 40 crore individuals lacking financial protection for health insurance. Kapoor advocates for enhanced accessibility to healthcare financing, focusing on affordability and simplicity. Additionally, he recommends reducing the existing GST rate on health insurance and raising the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit to 100%. Kapoor hopes the budget will demonstrate forward-thinking commitment to the health sector, ensuring a healthier future for all.
Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions LIVE: Bajaj Allianz CEO, Tarun Chugh, anticipates interim budget reforms to boost insurance uptake
Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, expressed optimism regarding the interim budget's potential to introduce essential reforms that would encourage insurance purchases and boost efforts to enhance insurance penetration in the country.
As a substantial number of individuals approach retirement age in the coming decade, there is a critical need to incentivize the acquisition of products in the pension category. Chugh recommends aligning life insurance annuity or pension products with the National Pension Scheme (NPS). Furthermore, he advocates for an additional deduction of Rs. 50,000 or more. Similar initiatives are deemed necessary across various product categories, including pension products, ULIPs, and traditional plans. Chugh believes that these measures will benefit customers, providing them with more reasons to invest in the insurance industry for their long-term financial goals, thereby contributing to India's development.
Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions LIVE: Expected impact of interim Budget 2024 on markets
Suman Bannerjee, Chief Investment Officer at Hedonova, foresees that the Budget 2024 may not bring significant changes to the stock market or investor portfolios. Nevertheless, it is imperative to meticulously assess any major announcements for their potential impact on the market. The prevailing market dynamics this year are expected to be influenced by political and economic factors, with a distinct emphasis on capital expenditure rather than short-term populist measures. This strategic continuity from the previous year underscores a commitment to sustainable economic growth, particularly through long-term infrastructural investments. Investors should grasp the government's approach to navigate the financial markets effectively in the upcoming year.
