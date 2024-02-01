 Budget 2024: Defence sector gets highest allocation at ₹6.2 lakh crore, agriculture at lowest | Mint
Budget 2024: Defence sector gets highest allocation at 6.2 lakh crore, agriculture at lowest
Budget 2024: Defence sector gets highest allocation at ₹6.2 lakh crore, agriculture at lowest

 Livemint

Interim Budget 2024: The Ministry of Defence has received the lion's share in the Interim Budget with an allocation of ₹6.2 lakh crore

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the budget documents (PTI)Premium
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the budget documents (PTI)

Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1, in which the Ministry of Defence has received the lion's share in the with an allocation of 6.2 lakh crore. On the other hand, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has received the lowest allocation out of all the sectors at 1.27 lakh crore.

Followed by the defence ministry, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has received the second-highest allocation at 2.78 lakh crore and the Railway Ministry has been allocated 2.55 lakh crore.

Sitharaman revealed the government's ambitious plan to create a corpus of 1 lakh crore to propel private investment in sunrise technologies. This corpus will herald what the Finance Minister described as a "golden era for our tech-savvy youth."

The corpus will be established through a fifty-year interest-free loan, providing a substantial financial boost to foster innovation and research in emerging technology sectors, according to the minister.

Sitharaman emphasized that the long-term financing or refinancing with extended tenors and low or nil interest rates will encourage the private sector to significantly upscale their efforts in research and innovation across sunrise domains.

 

Published: 01 Feb 2024, 01:08 PM IST
