Budget 2024: Defence sector gets highest allocation at ₹6.2 lakh crore, agriculture at lowest
Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1, in which the Ministry of Defence has received the lion's share in the with an allocation of ₹6.2 lakh crore. On the other hand, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has received the lowest allocation out of all the sectors at ₹1.27 lakh crore.