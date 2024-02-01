Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1, in which the Ministry of Defence has received the lion's share in the with an allocation of ₹6.2 lakh crore. On the other hand, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has received the lowest allocation out of all the sectors at ₹1.27 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Followed by the defence ministry, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has received the second-highest allocation at ₹2.78 lakh crore and the Railway Ministry has been allocated ₹2.55 lakh crore.

Sitharaman revealed the government's ambitious plan to create a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore to propel private investment in sunrise technologies. This corpus will herald what the Finance Minister described as a "golden era for our tech-savvy youth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The corpus will be established through a fifty-year interest-free loan, providing a substantial financial boost to foster innovation and research in emerging technology sectors, according to the minister.

Sitharaman emphasized that the long-term financing or refinancing with extended tenors and low or nil interest rates will encourage the private sector to significantly upscale their efforts in research and innovation across sunrise domains.

