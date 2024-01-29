Budget 2024 expectations: Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra seeks customs duty hike on imports, PLIs for silver and more
Budget 2024 expectations: With around 220 KT in surplus, India has become the net exporter of zinc. HZL CEO Arun Misra urged the government to increase the basic customs duty on imports to encourage India's zinc dependency domestically.
India's zinc and silver producers need import tariff reductions on crucial machinery to encourage the adoption of modern and sustainable mining, Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited, told Mint in an exclusive interaction while sharing his expectations from the Interim Budget 2024-2025. Hindustan Zinc is one of the leading producers of zinc and silver globally.