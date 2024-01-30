Budget 2024 Expectations: Lower ATF price, income tax to boost India's travel & tourism: Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip
Budget 2024 Expectations: MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow expects more private sector participation and a deduction under income tax along with input tax credit under GST for the travel & tourism industry
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on February 1, 2024, which is likely to keep the focus on sustaining nominal economic growth, but may not involve any major policy changes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message