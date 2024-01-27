 Budget 2024 expectations: MSME sector hopes for enhanced availability of credit, increased funding channels | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Industry / Budget 2024 expectations: MSME sector hopes for enhanced availability of credit, increased funding channels
Back Back

Budget 2024 expectations: MSME sector hopes for enhanced availability of credit, increased funding channels

 Livemint

Budget 2024 expectations: Industry experts are hoping for incentivised lending rates, credit guarantee schemes, and increased funding channels in the upcoming interim budget to enhance financial resilience for the MSME sector

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)Premium
Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Budget 2024 expectations: Considered as the backbone of the Indian economy, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector consists of 29.15% of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) till 2021-22.

For the sector to unleash its fullest potential and increase its contribution to the Indian economy greater availability of institutional credit is the need of the hour. In the upcoming interim budget Industry experts are hoping for incentivised lending rates, credit guarantee schemes, and increased funding channels to enhance financial resilience for the MSME sector. 

Financial inclusion in focus

“We anticipate a budget that prioritises financial inclusion and ease of doing business, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Measures such as simplified regulatory procedures and reduced compliance burdens can empower startups and MSMEs, promoting a more agile and competitive landscape," said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder, of Biz2X and Biz2Credit. 

Signifying affordable credit as the cornerstone for MSME, he advocated for the need for incentivisation of lending rates, credit guarantee schemes, and increased funding channels to enhance financial resilience. 

“In alignment with the digital era, investments in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and skill development are essential for the sustainable growth of startups and MSMEs. A comprehensive budget addressing these expectations will not only fortify their financial foundations but also propel these sectors to play a more significant role in driving economic recovery and job creation," he added.

"Lack of competition in the banking sector (75 percent of banks being public sector) and weak regulatory institutions, which have not been very successful in ensuring customer centredness of banks, and near-defunct grievance redressal mechanism (Office of Banking Ombudsman) all coalesce into an unhappy experience for an ordinary MSME owner with the banks -- whether private or public," said FISME Secretary General Anil Bhardwaj.

MSMEs in sectors like automotive, electronics, industrial, and electrical machinery, and chemicals, require the reduction of risks in capital flows, according to consultancy firm Deloitte.

"This sector has the talent and risk-taking appetite and can play a big role in strengthening India's capabilities even in critical sectors such as semiconductors, space technology, defence, and medical equipment," Puneet Kaura, Chairman of CII Delhi State and MD & CEO of Samtel Avionics, told PTI, pointing out towards the lack of timely credit to MSMEs at competitive costs.

“From the perspective of the IT and Tech industry, the forthcoming Union budget is the right platform to consider expediting Government expenditures directed towards the creation and improvement of digital public goods, with a particular emphasis on domains like healthcare, education, agriculture, and MSMEs," said Devroop Dhar, Co-Founder &amp; Managing Director, Primus Partners.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Jan 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App