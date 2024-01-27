Budget 2024 expectations: MSME sector hopes for enhanced availability of credit, increased funding channels
Budget 2024 expectations: Industry experts are hoping for incentivised lending rates, credit guarantee schemes, and increased funding channels in the upcoming interim budget to enhance financial resilience for the MSME sector
Budget 2024 expectations: Considered as the backbone of the Indian economy, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector consists of 29.15% of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) till 2021-22.
