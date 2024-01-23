Budget 2024 expectations: Perks for first-time homebuyers, tax sops, industry status top real estate players' wish list
Real estate leaders seek increased tax slabs, revised affordability caps, and incentives in the upcoming budget. They also advocate for expanding the SWAMIH stress fund and reintroducing GST with an input tax credit, industry status, and perks for first-time homebuyers.
Budget 2024 expectations: With Budget 2024-25 only days away, top real estate players lay stress on increased tax slabs and revised affordability caps in their wishlist. They also advocated for incentives, anticipating a budget that addresses critical challenges, stimulates demand, and aligns with the government's vision of sustainable growth. The sectoral leaders called for the expansion of the SWAMIH (Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing) stress fund and the creation of a second tranche aimed at completing stalled projects and ensuring liquidity. Additionally, they called for tax reliefs for first-time homebuyers and the reintroduction of GST with an input tax credit on under-construction properties to stimulate demand.