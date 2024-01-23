Budget 2024 Expectations: Streamlining TCS to GST credit —here's what travel & tourism sector expects this year
Budget 2024 Expectations: Industry experts said that the standardisation of tax collected at source (TCS) at five per cent on foreign travel packages should be done, against the current five per cent and 20 per cent slabs).
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on February 1, 2024, which is likely to keep the focus on fiscal consolidation and nominal economic growth projection and may not involve any major policy changes.