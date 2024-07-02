Budget 2024: Fintechs seek regulatory clarity, improved licensing, tax reforms
SummaryAs the fintech industry looks to deepen their presence, they seek a clearer regulatory framework that establishes legal recognition, licensing procedures and supervision which will help in levelling the field with traditional lenders.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: In the run-up to the Union Budget 2024, Indian fintech firms are seeking regulatory clarity, hassle-free licensing procedures, tax considerations, and provisions for financial inclusion to facilitate easier access to credit for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in their wishlist for the finance ministry.