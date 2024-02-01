Budget 2024: Food processing ministry gets higher allocation
The Centre aims to bolster agriculture and allied sectors, including food processing, through higher private and public investment in post-harvest activities such as aggregation, modern storage, efficient supply chains, and marketing
New Delhi: The interim budget for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), announced on Thursday, provided a higher allocation for the ministry of food processing industries, reflecting the government's focus on the vital role of allied farm sectors in India's commitment to food security and reduction of post-harvest losses.