Budget 2024: Food processing ministry gets higher allocation

New Delhi: The interim budget for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), announced on Thursday, provided a higher allocation for the ministry of food processing industries, reflecting the government's focus on the vital role of allied farm sectors in India's commitment to food security and reduction of post-harvest losses.

Presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the budget allocated ₹3,290 crore to the ministry, an increase from the revised estimate of ₹2,912 crore for 2023-24. Sitharaman emphasized the government's intent to bolster agriculture and allied sectors, including food processing, through enhanced private and public investment in post-harvest activities such as aggregation, modern storage, efficient supply chains, and marketing.

Funding for the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme stands at ₹880 crore for FY25, up from ₹639 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) saw a budget reduction to ₹729 crore. The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for the food processing industry received an allocation of ₹1,444 crore, indicating focus on encouraging innovation in this sector.

The PMFME scheme has provided significant support, assisting 240,000 self-help groups (SHGs) and 60,000 individuals with credit linkages, furthering efforts to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance productivity and incomes, minister Sitharaman said.

PMKSY, on the other hand, has benefitted 3.8 million farmers and generated 1 million jobs.

Mint in January had reported that the government will allocate over ₹1,200 crore for the PLI scheme for the food processing industry, around ₹900 crore for the PMFME scheme, and nearly ₹750 crore for PMKSY in the FY25 budget.

These schemes are designed to empower the food processing sector by incentivizing micro, small, and medium enterprises, supporting the formalization of micro-enterprises, and creating an efficient supply chain management system. This approach aims to provide better returns to farmers, create employment, reduce agricultural wastage, and boost the export of processed foods.

“Budget 2024-25 is a great step towards a promising and bountiful agritech future. The budget provisions strengthened agriculture value chains through food processing infrastructure and minimized wastage and crop insurance," said Alekh Sanghera, co-Founder and CEO, FarMart. “Better market access and post-harvest management empower smallholders with sustainable income."

