Increase expenditure on healthcare services to 2.5% of GDP, say industry members
Summary
- Stakeholders from India's healthcare industry have urged the government to increase its spending on healthcare to above 2.5% of the country's GDP in the upcoming Budget 2024-25, with a view to support economic growth and make healthcare services readily available for all.
New Delhi: With the country in the throes of economic development and the government racing to deliver various essential services to a burgeoning population, various stakeholders from India's healthcare services industry have urged the government to increase its public health expenditure to above 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the upcoming Budget 2024-25, from 2.1% in FY23.