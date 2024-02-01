Budget 2024: India largest milk producer in world but productivity remains low, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Thursday that despite becoming the world's largest producer of milk, India continues to struggle with low productivity of milch animals. The finance minister, in her Budget speech, stressed the government's effort to support dairy farmers and said a major effort is being made to control foot and mouth disease.