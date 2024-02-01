Budget 2024: FM announces ₹1 trillion easy funding for sunrise sectors
Budget 2024: While speaking in her Budget 2024 speech, the finance minister said that the funding will be available to the sunrise sector with 50 year interest-free loan
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government of India will establish a ₹1 trillion corpus to incentivize innovation and research on sunrise domains. The fund will have a provision of 50 year interest free loans and will provide long term financing and refinancing for long tenures with low or zero interest rates, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.