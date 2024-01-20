Budget 2024: Real estate sector poised for promising future; expectations high for continued focus on ‘Housing for All’
The upcoming Budget 2024 is anticipated to prioritize 'Housing for All', tax relief measures, and sustainability initiatives to support the growth of the real estate sector in India.
The Indian real estate sector is poised for a promising future, fueled by factors, such as urbanisation, positive policy reforms, rising consumer sentiment, and an increase in disposable income.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message