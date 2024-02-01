Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented last budget of Modi 2.0 government. The interim budget for 2024/25 is being seen as an economic manifesto for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During her speech, FM Sitharaman said, “Priority to ensure timely, adequate financial help to MSME". She said that training will be provided to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to compete globally. According to FM Sitharaman, the government will take up next-generation reforms to facilitate growth and the next five years will be of unprecedented development and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India by 2047. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FM expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

She further said that the BJP government has assisted 25 crore people to come out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas," Sitharaman said.

“Many growth and development-enabling reforms are needed in the state for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. A provision of ₹75,000 crores as a 50-year interest-free loan is proposed this year to support those milestone-linked reforms by the state governments," FM Sitharaman said while presenting Interim Budget 2024-25.

Sitharaman said economic management over the past decade has complemented people-centric inclusive development. She observed that tax reforms have led to widening of the tax base. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She outlined the strategy for 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25.

The finance minister also said the recently announced India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor will be a game changer for India. She noted that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has created a robust gateway for flow of overseas capital.

