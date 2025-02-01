Budget 2025 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eight consecutive Union Budget on Saturday. From business tycoons to Startup CEOs, everyone from the corporate sectors will be waiting for budget announcements with bated breath.

The Union Budget 2025-26 announcements may focus on boosting business of companies in banking, IT, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, finance, artificial intelligence, EV, automobile sectors. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on corporate reactions on Budget 2025 announcements.

Union Budget 2025 today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2025, her eight consecutive budget. The budget will play a crucial role in curbing India's inflation woes and is expected to provide necessary boost in the wake of softening GDP numbers. From tax payers to CEOs, and MDs of different corproate firms will be keenly watching FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements.

The budget session started in the Parliament on Friday when Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey. The survey, tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.