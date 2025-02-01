Budget 2025 Corporate Reactions: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major changes related to credit guarantee, income tax, etc in Union Budget 2025. Leaders from the EV, automobile, manufacturing, energy, and tech industries have haile government's emphasis on startups

Budget 2025 Corporate Reactions: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2025 on Saturday. The Budget announcement included credit enhancement for MSMEs, startups, establishment of Deep Tech Funds, income tax relief, etc

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made key announcements that may bring cheer to India Inc. and common people. Finance Minister announced income tax exemption for people earning upto ₹12 lakh per annum.

FICCI President says Budget proposals will re-energise economy FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said: "The budget proposals will re-energise the economy by lifting the sentiments of the middle class and nudging the private sector to advance its investment plans as demand improves across sectors."

Budget provides strong template for generating jobs: Sanjiv Puri CII President, Sanjiv Puri said: "The Union Budget 2025-26 provides a strong and convincing template for boosting growth and generating jobs, the twin imperatives for our economy today, with targeted interventions towards facilitating inclusive development."

Harsh Goenka calls Budget 2025 'financial Maha Kumbh Mela' RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said: "Budget 2025 was nothing short of a financial 'Maha Kumbh Mela'. It was a 'sangam' of immediate and long term priorities, a 'dip' in taxes, an honest attempt to cleanse the 'paaps' (complexities) built up over the years. FM Sitharaman has further solidified the hope of 'moksha' (Viksit Bharat) among the seekers (all of us)."

Pawan Munjal says Budget fuels India's economic growth Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said: "The Union Budget 2025 fuels India's growth engines with a bold push for manufacturing, green mobility, and rural empowerment'"driving innovation, job creation, and global leadership...It's not just a financial plan, but a transformative blueprint for national progress and the empowerment of every citizen."

Sajjan Jindal says boost to MSMEs in Budget good for manufacturing "The boost to MSMEs, by increasing investment and turnover limits and expanding credit guarantees, is a very important step towards increasing the contribution of the manufacturing sector in our economy," said Sajjan Jindal, JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director.

Anil Agarwal calls Budget 2025 'perfect jugalbandi' of consumption and investment Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday called the Union Budget 2025 a 'visionary' budget which has stimulated a "perfect jugalbandi of robust consumption growth and accelerated investment"

“The Budget has hit the perfect note, providing great relief to the middle-class by making incomes up to ₹12 lakh per annum completely tax-free. This is the biggest section of the middle-class. It has also significantly reduced the tax burden for incomes up to ₹24 lakh. We have made a decisive move to a world-class tax system which will be simple, transparent and friendly to taxpayers," said Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal in a post on X.

“I am delighted that mining is one of the 6 domains identified for transformational reforms over the next 5 years. Along with mining, agriculture is also a priority, particularly with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency in areas like edible oils," he added in the post.

Funds of Funds for Startups The government will launch a new Funds of Funds for Startups with a contribution of ₹10,000 crore, announced FM Sitharaman on Saturday.

Chirag Shah Chirag Shah, Fundraising & Strategy at BlackSoil welcomed the announcement and said that the move will “drive innovation across sectors like fintech, health tech, and clean energy, providing crucial support for early-stage startups that face difficulties securing private investments."

“The enhanced support for MSMEs, which are vital to our manufacturing and export sectors, underscores the government's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. The establishment of a 'Fund of Funds for Startups' will empower diverse groups, including women and marginalized communities, to drive economic growth," said Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO of LogiNext.

Radhika Gupta underlines boost to 'consumption' due to tax relief "This budget boldly addresses the need of the hour: putting money into the hands of the middle class through meaningful tax reliefs. This will energise consumption and growth at a critical time for the Indian economy," said Edelweiss Mutual Funds MD and CEO Radhika Gupta

Reactions to ‘100% FDI on insurance’ The Union Government has also raised the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit for the insurance sector from 74 to 100 per cent.

Union Budget 2025 focuses on key pillars of youth, farmers, women, and economically disadvantaged, said Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech while mentioning key announcements like tax relief, FDI in insurance, and promotion of innovation.

"Contributing to India's goal of achieving 'Insurance for All by 2047,' the decision to raise FDI in insurance to 100% will drive greater capital infusion into the sector. This move will not only deepen investments but also foster innovation, enhance competition, and accelerate insurance penetration," said Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO, Axis Max Life Insurance.

“Choice to increase the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cap in the insurance industry from 74% to 100% represents a transformative reform that will provide lasting advantages for India’s financial and healthcare systems," said Hanut Mehta- CEO and Co-Founder at Bimapay Finsure.

"The Budget reflects a strong commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem, with commendable initiatives in medical education, cancer care, and access to life-saving medicines," said Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Limited.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shown fiscal prudence, revising the FY25 fiscal deficit downward to 4.8% of GDP, with a target of 4.4% for FY26. This revision is backed by a ₹2.1 lakh crore surplus transfer from the Reserve Bank of India, boosting government revenues despite slower capital expenditure," Sarbvir Singh said.

M&M CEO hails ‘focus on capital goods imports’ Praising the demand stimulus due to Budget 2025 announcements, Anish Shah, Mahindra and Mahindra MD and CEO told ET Now that the government has addressed, “the long-term positives are around ease of doing business, the focus on capital goods imports, the inverted duty structure that is being addressed."

Union Budget 2025 has focused on critical sectors like maritime, energy transition, and mining, the government is laying the groundwork for a 'Viksit Bharat, said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Operating Partner, Essar Capital.

Union Budget 2025 today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2025, her eight consecutive budget. The budget session started in the Parliament on Friday when Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey. The survey, tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.

Union Budget 2025: How it can impact corporate sector in India? The Union Budget 2025 can impact businesses in industry sectors like artificial intelligence, sustainability, renewable energy, fintech, railways, aviation, banking and finance, etc. Corporate India is also hoping for favourable announcements related to corporate taxes, skill development, GST reduction, manufacturing and supply.