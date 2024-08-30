Budget airlines want to go premium. That’s easier said than done.
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
SummaryFloundering low-cost carriers are trying to appeal to higher spenders—but pivoting away from a no-frills brand comes with perils.
Have you ever complained about narrow seats, hidden fees and lack of meals on board a plane? For two decades before the pandemic, ignoring such pleas was the best way for airlines to make money, as long as they kept flights cheap. Now, they fear something has fundamentally changed.
