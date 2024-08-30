Budget airlines want to go premium. That’s easier said than done.

A focus on maximizing how much each passenger pays isn’t easy to mix with casting as wide a net as possible. A carrier that offers premium cabins has a harder time filling planes. It also tends to develop a bias toward crowded markets at the expense of trying to find new ponds in which to fish. Even before Southwest during the pandemic in 2020 attempted to gain beachheads in Chicago’s O’Hare and Houston’s Bush Intercontinental—from which it has recently reduced and dismantled, respectively—it was already flying farther and increasing its presence in big cities.