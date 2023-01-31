Budget: Don’t want freebies, seek infra status, says Hotel Association

Budget: Don’t want freebies, seek infra status, says Hotel Association3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:17 PM IST
- For the long-term development of the sector and for an increase in inbound tourism, the government must move speedily. It must focus on issues of last mile connectivity and developing infrastructure in all segments, and not just the five-star or the mid-scale hotels but across the board
New Delhi: With domestic tourism at an all-time high and an impending boost in business from the G20 summit, the otherwise overlooked hospitality industry is expecting some tweaks in the upcoming Union Budget. Hotel Association of India said the industry expects a rationalisation of several taxes imposed on it, including a reduction in GST customers are charged for using hotels in some categories.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×