Budget: Don’t want freebies, seek infra status, says Hotel Association

Under direct taxes, the body has suggested that GST on hotel tariffs and restaurants in hotels must be reduced from the existing 18% to 12% as it affects international competitiveness of Indian hotels. Taxes on hotels in China, Singapore and Thailand range at 5-7% and the only way India will get its intended 100 million foreign tourists would be with such a policy intervention. The association has also sought infrastructure status for the sector to encourage greater “Atmanirbharta" or local investments.

