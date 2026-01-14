Budget home buyers priced out of Gurugram's luxury boom
Mumbai remains India's most valuable property market, but Gurugram, part of the larger National Capital Region, has seen a sharp price rise and sales driven by a return of investors and end-users.
Bengaluru: Gurugram’s post-pandemic property boom, driven by soaring prices and a rush of luxury housing, is starting to run into its own limits, with developers and consultants warning that homes increasingly priced beyond the reach of end-users are getting harder to sell, even as the national capital's suburban city remains one of India’s hottest real estate markets. In today's Gurugram, high residential prices, large-sized homes, branded residences, and an increasingly luxury-focused market are leaving affordable and mid-income home buyers out in the cold.