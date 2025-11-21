Budget smartphones, laptops get pricier in India as AI crunches memory chip supply
Chip companies are making more high-bandwidth memory chips—used in graphic processing units that Nvidia sells for artificial intelligence data centres. This has created a supply shortage of general-purpose chips.
NEW DELHI: Prices of budget smartphones and laptops in India have risen by almost 10% and a further increase may be on the anvil next year. The reason: memory chips, a crucial component of these devices, have become 50% more expensive since January, and an additional 50% price hike could be on the cards—making the most-sold phones and laptops more than 10% more expensive over the next year.