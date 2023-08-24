Building Green: New Technologies to Create Less Polluting Cement
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Aug 2023, 04:24 PM IST
SummaryRoughly 7% of all CO2 emissions come from cement production, and with populations rising, more buildings are going to be needed
Rising demand for housing in most major cities around the world is increasingly at odds with efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions, as the literal building blocks—concrete and cement—of the construction projects are extremely polluting.
