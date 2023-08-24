Building Green: New Technologies to Create Less Polluting Cement

The International Energy Agency considers carbon capture, use and storage as a means of reducing emissions for the industry, but at the moment uptake has been slow. In its Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, the IEA says “8% of CO2 from the sector needs to be stored globally by 2030, up from negligible levels today. But progress on deployment and investment in this area is as yet limited, with these technologies still at relatively early stages of development today."