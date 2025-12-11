From Airbus to bus: Private operators hope to retain travellers as demand rises amid ongoing IndiGo fiasco
Following IndiGo's flight cancellations, bus operators like redBus and Leafybus are seeing a surge in bookings, with redBus reporting a 17% increase. Dynamic pricing has led to a 25% fare rise on high-demand routes as the bus ecosystem adapts to the influx of travelers.
Private bus operators and online ticketing platforms are hoping to retain more users as travellers stranded by the IndiGo flight cancellation fiasco seek out last-minute travel alternatives. From local travel companies to electric-bus startups, everyone is vying for a share of a market that has lit up like a Christmas tree.