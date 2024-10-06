Business confidence inched up in September quarter: industry survey

  • The survey report said better domestic demand led to the industry body’s business confidence index improving to 68.2 in the September quarter, up from 67.3 in the June quarter

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Published6 Oct 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Improvement in business sentiment was noted among individual operations, the wider industry and overall economy. (Mint)
Improvement in business sentiment was noted among individual operations, the wider industry and overall economy. (Mint)

New Delhi: Business confidence inched up in the June to September quarter of this fiscal amid assurances of policy continuity after elections and improvements in business prospects, industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said quoting a survey of over 200 businesses from across sectors.

Improvement in business sentiment was noted among individual operations, the wider industry and overall economy. 

The survey report said better domestic demand led to the industry body’s business confidence index improving to 68.2 in the September quarter, up from 67.3 in the June quarter. The index was at 67.1 in the September quarter of the last fiscal. 

To be sure, the level of business confidence in the September quarter this year is a tad lower than that seen in the March quarter of FY24, when it stood at 68.3. 

The latest survey showed 59% of the businesses interviewed expected an improvement in private capital expenditure in the first half of the current financial year, from the year ago period. A significant third of the businesses expected it to stay unchanged.

More than three-fourths of businesses expect consumer price inflation to be lower than 5% in the current fiscal. Consumer price index (CPI) based inflation in August was at 3.65%, compared to 6.83% in the same time a year ago.

More than half the businesses surveyed expected an improvement in sales and new orders in the September quarter, while 45% expected a rise in profit and 46% expected their capacity utilization to be in the range of 75-100%. About 6% expected more than full capacity utilization in the September quarter, up from the actual 3% seen in the June quarter.

“Improvement in domestic demand has created a more optimistic business environment, encouraging companies to invest and expand,” said the survey report.

Almost half of the respondents anticipate an improvement in the hiring situation in their companies during the second quarter, the industry body said in a statement, adding that the upcoming festive season portends well for fortifying growth prospects further. 

Concerns

However, the industry body acknowledged uncertainty in global economic conditions warranted a careful watch. It flagged protracted geopolitical tensions, a spike in global commodity prices and slowing external demand as concerns. The survey was held in September. 

Also read: Rural demand is finally taking off. FMCG firms capitalize with strategic moves

About 45% of the respondents expected their profits to improve in September quarter, a tad higher than the 42% who experienced a similar trend in the June quarter this fiscal. A third of the businesses felt profits to stay steady.

Nearly 17% of the respondents felt that improvement in consumption, especially rural demand, was poised to significantly bolster economic growth in the current financial year, the survey report said.

The economic survey for 2023-24 had projected a GDP growth rate of 6.5-7% in the current financial year, a tad lower than the 7.2% forecast by the RBI. Policy makers are pinning hopes on improved public expenditure in the remaining part of the financial year, improved monsoon, autumn and winter crops and replenished reservoir levels for supporting economic growth this fiscal. 

Also read: Indian economy loses sheen compared to four months ago, shows Mint tracker

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryBusiness confidence inched up in September quarter: industry survey

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.