After more than two years of pandemic-related upheaval, businesses in many corners of the economy are seeing their Covid disruptions recede. Supply-chain disruptions have eased. A lack of semiconductors has flipped to a glut, marking a sharp turnaround from a global shortage during two years of supercharged demand.

And small businesses and restaurants are finding it easier to hire workers, although pizza-delivery drivers are in short supply after being busy during the pandemic.

With the new year approaching, here is a look at some of The Wall Street Journal’s recent coverage about businesses normalizing following the Covid disruption.

Supply-Chain Congestion Eases

Goods are moving around the world again and reaching companies and consumers, despite some production bottlenecks and Covid outbreaks inside China. Weekslong backlogs of cargo ships at large ports from earlier in the pandemic are gone. Ocean shipping rates have fallen below prepandemic levels.

Chips Flip the Script

Chip inventories are swelling, mirroring what is happening in the wider economy where retailers are stuck with goods on their shelves and producers of a range of products in high demand early in the pandemic now face a glut.

Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Returns

Discounts returned as stores tried to entice cost-conscious customers who were willing to wait for the best deals. The holiday season nail-biter for retailers is a reversal from the past two years, when supply-chain backlogs and shipping delays created an urgency among consumers to shop earlier.

Workers Return to Restaurant Jobs

The restaurant industry, which experienced some of the biggest reductions in jobs and workers after the pandemic struck the U.S., has erased most of those losses. Restaurants and bars added 62,000 jobs in November, according to the Labor Department. Restaurant owners and workers attribute the return to a combination of factors including pay increases, improving working conditions and fewer opportunities elsewhere.

Small Businesses Find Hiring Relief

Unfilled job openings continue to weigh on many small businesses. But December marked the first time since July where more small-business owners said in a survey for the Journal that they found it easier—rather than harder—to find workers. Some entrepreneurs say steps such as raising pay, adding apprenticeship programs and rewriting job ads are starting to pay off. Others report an increase in applicants as competitors pull back on hiring or begin layoffs.

Food-Delivery Habits Shift

After taking off during the Covid-19 crisis, the biggest food-delivery apps, DoorDash and Uber Eats, have continued to record sales expansion. But growth has cooled across the industry. People are switching to in-store pickups, ordering fewer dishes and changing what they get delivered, analysts and industry executives said.

Pizzerias Work to Recruit Delivery Drivers

A shortage of delivery drivers is hurting pizzeria owners ranging from chains like Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut to smaller mom-and-pop stores. Pizza restaurants’ often rigid schedules, along with rising fuel costs and the risk of crime, have contributed to the shortage, which comes as the pandemic-fueled growth for pizza has tapered off.