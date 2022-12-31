Business disruptions wane as some industries see return to normal2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 07:34 PM IST
- Workers are returning to the restaurant industry, which logged some of the biggest job losses when Covid-19 struck
After more than two years of pandemic-related upheaval, businesses in many corners of the economy are seeing their Covid disruptions recede. Supply-chain disruptions have eased. A lack of semiconductors has flipped to a glut, marking a sharp turnaround from a global shortage during two years of supercharged demand.