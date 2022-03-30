Business travel improves, may recover fully in new financial year

Lemon Tree Hotels, which has a strong focus on business travellers, is also looking at a complete revival of business travel by Q2. The company is seeing the return of pharma clients, SMEs, MSMEs as well as consumer businesses. "We think the IT giants are not back yet because a lot of them are still working from home. But we do see some of the smaller IT companies sending their executives out now. By the second or third quarter of FY 2022-23, we expect that business travel will completely return, unless we are hit by another covid wave," said Vikramjit Singh, the company's president.

