Industry needs to up R&D spend, expect govt capex growth to sustain: Ficci
Summary
- In an interview to Mint, Agarwal downplayed the government’s concerns that private sector salaries were not keeping pace with their multi-year-high profitability, saying that the need to retain talent ensures salary increments in the private sector.
New Delhi: Businesses need to step up their research and development spending, and the industry expects the government to sustain the growth in budget allocation for capital expenditure as these two would help the Indian industry to become more competitive in global markets, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), and vice-chairman and managing director of Emami Ltd, said.