BENGALURU : India is bracing for potential shortages of butter, ghee and fresh cream, as limited green fodder due to weak rains crimps the seasonal winter surge in milk production and depletes dairy companies' stocks.
BENGALURU : India is bracing for potential shortages of butter, ghee and fresh cream, as limited green fodder due to weak rains crimps the seasonal winter surge in milk production and depletes dairy companies' stocks.
Amul, the country's largest dairy cooperative, is facing shortages of all three products across its distribution network, with some distributors reporting that ghee has been unavailable for as long as eight months, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Amul, the country's largest dairy cooperative, is facing shortages of all three products across its distribution network, with some distributors reporting that ghee has been unavailable for as long as eight months, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Dairies typically use the seasonal winter surge in milk production to buy the commodity at lower prices, separate cream to make butter and convert the remaining skimmed milk into powder. Both products can be stored and used when milk supplies weaken.
“They've used all their stocks because milk production has fallen. There's no stock,” said one of the three persons cited above.
The person estimated that Anand, Gujarat-based Amul's daily milk procurement had fallen about 15% from its usual 35 million litres, adding that other dairies operating through collection-centre networks were also feeling the squeeze.
The current shortage is reminiscent of 2022, when lumpy skin disease killed cattle and hit milk production. “Butter was in short supply everywhere. It was very similar,” the person said.
The disruption is particularly severe in Karnataka and Maharashtra, where drought has affected milk production. About 75-80% of Karnataka's talukas and 85% of Maharashtra's talukas had been declared drought-hit, the person said.
India produced 247.87 million tonnes of milk in 2024-25, registering annual growth of 3.58%, below its 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.41%, according to government data. It is estimated to have risen to 253.81 million tonnes in 2025-26, marking a slower annual growth of 2.4%.
The composition of milk supply also matters. Buffaloes accounted for about 43% of India's milk production in FY25. A shift towards cow milk can increase overall volumes without a proportionate rise in fat availability, said Ranjith Mukundan, chief executive and co-founder of Bengaluru-based agritech and dairy-technology company Stellapps Technologies. “We can have more milk in the system without necessarily having proportionately more fat,” he said.
The government supports fodder production and dairy infrastructure through schemes such as the National Livestock Mission and the National Programme for Dairy Development. However, it has announced no specific measures to address the current milk-fat shortage or replenish depleted butter and ghee inventories yet.
Pricing pressures
Companies have already begun raising prices to pass on the higher procurement costs, with further increases expected in the coming weeks.
Pune-based private dairy Parag Milk Foods Ltd, which owns Gowardhan and Go brands, said milk availability is relatively tight compared with the normal seasonal trend.
"While winter generally brings an increase in milk collections, this year the expected improvement has been affected by weaker rainfall, water shortages, and limited green fodder availability,” said Rahul Kumar Srivastava, chief operating officer at Parag.
The pressure is particularly pronounced in milk fat, used to make butter and ghee, Srivastava said. Parag has become more selective in procurement and allocation, prioritizing branded products over commodity and bulk segments.
Higher feed costs are adding to farmers' burden. Cattle-feed costs were 15-20% higher year-on-year in September, according to industry reports cited by Mukundan. Higher prices of maize, de-oiled rice bran cake and soya-based ingredients have raised the cost of maintaining cattle.
Erode, Tamil Nadu-based dairy and packaged food company Milky Mist has raised milk procurement prices by 10-11% in recent months to improve farmer payouts and offset higher feed and fodder costs, said K. Rathnam, whole-time director and CEO.
It has also increased prices in select categories to protect margins while absorbing part of the higher procurement costs.
The impact varies by region. Milky Mist has maintained milk volumes in Tamil Nadu, where better rainfall has supported green fodder availability, Rathnam said. Other states face tighter supplies, and he expects the situation to persist for a few more months.
The pressure is also reflected in commodity prices. Ex-dairy butter prices rose 54.3% to ₹537 per kilogramme in October 2026 from ₹348 per kg in October 2023, while skimmed milk powder prices increased 18% to ₹295 per kg from ₹250, according to data cited by Mukundan.
Karnataka has also raised the base milk procurement price from ₹35 to ₹42 per litre from 1 November. Mukundan said procurement costs will remain firm through FY27 if milk-fat inventories stay depleted. A sustained recovery will depend on better fodder availability, cattle nutrition, and milk productivity.
The government supports fodder production and dairy infrastructure through schemes such as the National Livestock Mission and the National Programme for Dairy Development. However, it has announced no specific measures to address the current milk-fat shortage or replenish depleted butter and ghee inventories yet.
Thin margins
Not all dairies are facing the same constraints. Tiptur, Karnataka-based Akshayakalpa Organic, which works directly with farmers rather than relying on collection centres, said its milk production and procurement had increased, supported by assured fodder stocks and closer control over its farmer network.
“The farmer is attached to us and generally doesn't give that milk to anybody else. So we have been shielded from that entire impact,” said Sashi Kumar, founder and CEO of Akshayakalpa.
The company said its farms had silage stocks until next March, insulating them from much of the increase in feed and fodder costs. It has maintained ghee production at 2.5-3 tonnes a day but cannot meet all demand. It has also retained its existing pack sizes, unlike some companies that have reduced 500 ml packs to 450 ml while keeping prices unchanged. Akshayakalpa raised milk prices a couple of months ago and passed the increase on to farmers, Kumar said.
The model is slower to expand. The company currently procures 232,000 litres of milk a day and would need about four years to reach 400,000 litres, Kumar said. “In our model, scaling is difficult, but it is protected on the downside,” he said.