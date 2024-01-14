Industry
Buying homes: Why tax policies need a tweak
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 14 Jan 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Summary
- Current terms encourage speculation in real estate, which doesn’t work well for those looking to buy homes to live in
Mumbai: India’s income tax system is built in favour of the non-salaried rich. One facet of this is income tax laws encouraging investment in real estate. Many investors buy residential homes and then keep them locked. They drive up home prices and a few end up cornering a good chunk of the residential real estate market. They also make renting difficult. And this is not environmentally friendly as well.
