Buying homes: Why tax policies need a tweak

Tax policy in India incentivizes buying homes as an investment. Income earned from the salary or business income of an individual is taxed at the marginal rate of tax. The highest marginal rate of tax, even without taking the different kinds of surcharges for higher income into account, is 30%. At the same time, long-term capital gains made from selling residential real estate is taxed at 20% with indexation benefits being available. Indexation allows the consideration of inflation while calculating the price of buying a house as well as improvements made on it over the years, in order to calculate capital gains. Long-term capital gains on selling a home come into the picture if the period of holding between the buy date and the sell date is more than 24 months. This effectively means that the tax on capital gains (a form of income) made from buying and selling of homes, is significantly less than even 20% (it can be even lower than 10%). Plus, the holding period of two years is way too low.