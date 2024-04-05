Buying house to become costlier? Here's how cement price rise will affect the real estate market in India
Experts say that the rise in cement prices will directly impact the cost structure for developers and will alter the pricing landscape for consumers alike.
Several reports suggest that various cement companies in India are poised to increase prices by an average of ₹10-15 per bag. In North India, the prices of 50 kg bags will see a hike of ₹10-15, while the Western region may witness an increase of ₹20 per bag.
