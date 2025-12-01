Buying tobacco or pan masala? New Excise, Health Security se National Security Bills to bring these changes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two Bills in Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, aimed at levying cess on tobacco products and their manufacturing.
The finance minister introduced the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha after Parliament convened following a brief adjournment till noon.
“It will augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health, and to levy a cess for the said purposes on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured or produced, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," FM Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament.
The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025 seeks to replace the GST compensation cess currently imposed on all tobacco products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, hookahs, zarda, and scented tobacco. Meanwhile, the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 seeks to levy a cess on the production of specified goods, such as pan masala.
“The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill proposes to levy cess on the machines installed or processes undertaken by which the specified goods, namely, pan masala, is manufactured or produced, whether manually or through hybrid processes,” as per the Bill.
“The cess is linked to the production capacity of machines or other processes rather than the quantity actually produced of such specified goods,” the Bill was quoted by the news agency.
Funds collected through the cess will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund of India and can be used, subject to Parliamentary approval, for activities and schemes related to national security and public interest health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
