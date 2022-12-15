By 2030, 35–40% of all vehicles sold in India likely to be battery EVs: Report

By 2030, 35–40% of all vehicles sold in India likely to be battery EVs: Report3 min read . 03:53 PM IST
- The report further says that around 12 million to 13 million new 2W EVs and 1 million new 4W PVs will be sold in India annually by 2030.
Amid the rise of electric vehicle market in the country, a recent report by Bain & Co suggests that it is expected to see 40–45 percent EV adoption for two-wheel (2W) vehicles and 15–20 percent for four-wheel (4W) passenger vehicles (PVs) by 2030.
Among other things, the Bain & Co report said that with the EV growth, creation of material new revenue and profit pools will take place, which will generate $76 billion–$100 billion of cumulative revenue opportunity and $8 billion–$11 billion of profit across the EV value chain.
Govt incentives:
Citing one of the factors for the EV growth in the country, the report pointed at incentives provided by central and state governments. These incentives to consumers to adopt EVs and suppliers to propel local manufacturing and ecosystem build-out are boosting the EV market, it added.
Naming few of them, it said:
1) Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME)
2) Production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes
3) Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts and road tax waivers
Other factors helping the EV market to boom, include:
a) Improved cost competitiveness: Due to a sustained global decline in battery prices until 2021 and continued government subsidies, the gap in capital costs for EVs in India has materially reduced. Also, standalone capital costs are likely to decrease further.
"From a total cost of ownership (TCO) perspective, EVs are already competitive, even at today’s pricing levels. Today’s leading 2W EVs have TCO that is up to 40% lower than comparable ICE models when used more than 40 kilometres a day. While TCO competitiveness is currently lower for electric 4W vehicles, high daily usage cases like ride-hailing and fleets are already seeing TCO advantages, and this is only improving," the report said.
b) OEM investments in EV: Towards building an EV product slate for the Indian market and setting up the enabling ecosystem to serve the market, cross-segment OEMs have started to take significant steps.
"We have seen the most action on the 2W and three-wheel (3W) product front where, in addition to ambitious EV plans from domestic automotive incumbents like TVS and Bajaj, we have seen the emergence of a whole host of new EV OEMs, such as Ather, Ola, Ampere, Okinawa, and Hero Electric," the report added.
c) Emerging EV supply chains and ecosystems: Recent investments into building out an enabling ecosystem in India to drive mass adoption has also been helping the sector. Localised manufacturing and battery assembly, battery management systems (BMS), software and telematics, and components are coming in handy for EV sector, the report said. It added that emergence of charging infrastructure, mobility services, and platforms to meet end consumer needs will boost the market further.
Citing surveys survey conducted by CarDekho and Omnicom Media Group last year, the report said that a whopping 66 per cent of customers are willing to buy EVs, and 68 per cent showed environmental concern, thinking it would help in reducing air pollution.
Also, corporate customers, especially in the e-commerce and logistics sectors, are o setting ambitious targets for electrifying their delivery fleets and reducing their overall carbon footprint.
Findings:
The report indicated that with consumers awareness and easy availability, 35–40 of all vehicles sold in India by 2030 will be EVs, that would equate to approximately 14 million to 16 million new EVs sold each year.
The battery electric vehicle (BEVs) penetration in India for passenger vehicles is expected to reach up to 45 per cent for 2W and 3W and 20 per cent for 4W by fiscal year 2030, the report said.
Key areas to focus:
However, it cited five key areas that need to align to make it a reality:
1) On a longer term, the price of batteries would need to fall an additional 20–30 to drive price competitiveness with ICE vehicles in the absence of subsidies.
2) Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will need to build new and sustainable EV-specific business models for the Indian market.
3) As the industry matures, there will need to be a sustained focus on safety (through greater localisation, quality control and audits, and standardisation) to quell consumer concerns.
4) The government must continue to support EV adoption via consumer and producer incentives and regulatory support.
5) India’s charging infrastructure will need to significantly expand to support the projected volume of EVs on the road.