Single-window licensing portal for cab aggregators may go live by year-end
Sakshi Sadashiv , Subhash Narayan 3 min read 14 Jul 2025, 03:04 PM IST
Summary
A unified process of accepting and issuing licences would allow companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido to enter new markets more quickly, supporting growth and innovation.
New Delhi: The government may launch a centralised portal for ride-hailing platforms, offering a single-window clearance system for aggregator licence applications. The portal is expected to go live in the next three to four months, two people familiar with the development said.
