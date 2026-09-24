Cab fleet operators attract fresh capital as EV, premium rides gain ground

India’s cab fleet operators are attracting fresh capital as ride-hailing demand shifts towards electric vehicles, premium categories and corporate transport, making fleet companies increasingly important to platforms that need more vehicles without leaving the upfront investment entirely to individual drivers.
Fleet operators disclosed at least $37.89 million in funding in 2026, nearly 90% more than the $20 million recorded in 2025, according to a Mint review of company announcements. The companies include Lithium Urban Technologies, Carrum Mobility, Refex Mobility, Everest Fleet, LetzRyd and TrEV.