Cab fleet operators attract fresh capital as EV, premium rides gain ground

Nabodita GangulyAyaan Kartik
4 min read24 Sep 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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India's electric passenger-vehicle sales rose 83.6% year-on-year to 1,99,923 units in FY26, according to Fada.
Summary
Funding for India’s cab fleet operators has nearly doubled in 2026 as ride-hailing platforms and investors back fleet expansion to meet growing demand for electric, premium, and corporate transport.

India’s cab fleet operators are attracting fresh capital as ride-hailing demand shifts towards electric vehicles, premium categories and corporate transport, making fleet companies increasingly important to platforms that need more vehicles without leaving the upfront investment entirely to individual drivers.

Fleet operators disclosed at least $37.89 million in funding in 2026, nearly 90% more than the $20 million recorded in 2025, according to a Mint review of company announcements. The companies include Lithium Urban Technologies, Carrum Mobility, Refex Mobility, Everest Fleet, LetzRyd and TrEV.

As platforms expand electric and premium ride categories, fleet operators are taking on a bigger role. Electric vehicles (EVs) require higher upfront investment, while individual drivers may be reluctant to take on uncertainty around residual values and overall economics, allowing fleet companies to absorb the investment and manage the vehicles.

“A lot of the new generation will want to move from looking at a car as a product to looking at it as a service. They will want to use cars for utility rather than ownership, so usership will become more important than ownership,” said Som Kapoor, partner and leader, Future of Mobility, EY-Parthenon India.

“Deals like these will continue to grow, and the headroom for growth in this business is still quite significant. All of these factors put together make deals like these very possible,” Kapoor said.

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Premium demand

Some operators are adding more premium vehicles as they target corporate and personal-use customers, particularly for routes such as airport transfers.

“Work from home is no longer the norm, people are going back to offices, streets are congested, metros can only service so many people and last-mile connectivity remains underserved,” said Karan Jain, founder of B2B fleet management startup Carrum Mobility, which works with Uber.

“There is also clear demand for premium offerings. Uber Black has seen phenomenal growth, and we are growing very aggressively in that category. As of today, about 20% of our fleet is made up of Uber Black, and that number is only going to increase,” Jain said.

Another source of demand is corporate travel, particularly as global companies expand their global capability centres (GCCs), industry executives said.

“One large macro theme is the entire GCC build out where you have nearly 2,000 GCCs with a massive, massive workforce. Each GCC can operate even 20,000, 30,000 employees in a single centre servicing global companies in Europe,” Anirudh Arun, chief executive at Refex Mobility, told Mint.

“That entire theme where you want to have compliant, reliable transportation for this executive class. Many of these people actually join these companies because transportation is also part of their CTC. It's actually built in,” Arun said, noting that Refex Mobility crossed 100 crore in revenue in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) as it continues to play on this theme.

The India ride-hailing services market generated revenue of $2.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $11.06 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research.

Also Read | Why the GST Council plans to review taxation of ride-hailing app companies

Strategic capital

Ride-hailing platforms are also becoming more active investors in fleet operators, underscoring the strategic importance of vehicle supply. Industry estimates put Uber’s cab market share at around 45%, making it a significant player in the fleet ecosystem.

Gurugram-based Carrum has raised $17 million from Uber this year, including $7 million in January and $10 million in September, valuing the company at about $168 million post-money.

Uber has also partnered with Refex Green Mobility to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles across major cities by 2026.

Uber’s investments in Carrum illustrate the importance of fleet operators to ride-hailing platforms, which need reliable vehicle supply as they expand electric and premium categories.

In 2020, Uber partnered with Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy more than 1,000 electric sedans across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune on Uber Rentals and Premier.

Other investors are also backing fleet operators. In June, JSW Green Mobility announced that it is investing in Lithium Urban Technologies as part of its push to back the company’s expansion of electric-vehicle fleets and infrastructure. JSW Green Mobility houses the conglomerate’s auto business, which is set to launch hybrids and EVs in the Indian market.

Parth Jindal of JSW Group said during the investment in June that the mobility landscape is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by rapid urbanisation, electrification and the growing scale of digital commerce. “We believe the future will be shaped by integrated, technology-led mobility platforms that can deliver reliability, operational efficiency and scale.”

“Strategic investors, either ride-hailing platforms that need supply or OEMs that need to clear inventory or unsold stock, are predominantly driving investment into this space,” said Kunal Khattar, founder at early-stage venture capital fund AdvantEdge.

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India’s electric passenger vehicle sales rose 83.6% year-on-year to 1,99,923 units in FY26, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

Several companies have emerged to tap the electric cab market, including TrEV, GreenSM and Shoffr, among others.

“While platforms such as Uber are moving towards electric fleets, individual drivers may be reluctant to purchase EVs because of uncertainty around their residual value and overall economics. Fleet operators can help bridge this gap by taking on the upfront investment and managing the vehicles, making it easier for ride-hailing platforms to scale EV adoption,” Khattar added.

Uber has committed to having 100% of rides globally take place in zero-emission vehicles, public transit or micro-mobility by 2040. For India specifically, Uber reaffirmed the same 2040 commitment in 2023.

The expansion of the business is also visible in fleet operators’ financials. Lithium Urban Technologies’ revenue more than doubled from 83.4 crore in FY23 to 192.3 crore in FY25, while Everest Fleet’s revenue nearly tripled from 469.5 crore in FY23 to 1,265.3 crore in FY26. Refex Mobility, meanwhile, crossed the 100-crore mark in FY26, reporting total income of 103.2 crore.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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