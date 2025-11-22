Cabinet approval for ₹7,300 crore rare earth magnet scheme expected within a month
Manas Pimpalkhare , Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 22 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The scheme was conceived in the wake of a supply crisis earlier this year when China temporarily halted exports of these magnets, rattling manufacturers globally.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A central scheme to forge an Indian rare earth magnet industry may take off as early as next month, marking a crucial step in New Delhi's strategy to reduce dependency on China for critical components.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story