Cabinet extends subsidy schemes for apparel, sugar
The central taxes covered are central excise duty on fuel used in transportation, and embedded CGST paid on inputs such as pesticides and fertilizer, among others
New Delhi: The union cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of three schemes towards incentivising exports of apparel, providing sugar subsidy, and energizing investments in animal husbandry activities. It also approved the signing and ratification of a bilateral investment treaty with the UAE.