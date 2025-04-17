Industry
The camels of Rajasthan are disappearing. Can its milk save the day?
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 17 Apr 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Summary
- Arab states are spending millions to conserve camels—they organize racing events, beauty contests and promote camel milk. On the other hand, Rajasthan, home to over 85% of the camels in India, has been ignoring the animal. Could they disappear altogether as a domesticated species?
Pali, Rajasthan: Karna Ram knows the truth about himself. It’s a calling actually, conferred on him by a divine decree and a long line of ancestors. A calling which lightens his being and gives meaning to his life. Ram is a caregiver and protector of camels. Doesn’t matter if everyone else is giving up. Ram will die a camel herder.
