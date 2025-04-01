Industry
Suffering from success: Can Reliance’s Campa keep up with demand?
Soumya Gupta 10 min read 01 Apr 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Summary
- In just over two years, Reliance Consumer has revived the 1980s cola brand and turned into a ₹1,000 crore business. But with supply challenges mounting, it is struggling to sustain the dream run. Nevertheless, analysts are ecstatic. So, what does the future hold for Campa?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less