Campaign race and a poll jam in the skies

The rates, which started firming up since the assembly elections last year—apart from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram held state polls in November 2023—have now gone through the roof. The demand-supply gap has spiked hourly rentals by as much as 40%-50% now compared to December last year. Last minute bookings could prove to be even more expensive. Compared to 2019, when general elections were last held, rates are up by even 200% in some cases. Demand for private flying shot up during the pandemic months, resulting in a reset of jet rentals.