Can AI startups outrun dot-com bubble comparisons? Investors aren’t so sure.
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Jun 2024, 01:49 PM IST
SummaryVenture capitalists at this week’s Collision tech event in Toronto approached the next wave of artificial-intelligence startups with increasing skepticism.
Fears of investing in the artificial-intelligence startup boom—and feeding a bubble like the one that devastated firms in the dot-com era—have investors wary of writing checks with the fervor of prior years.
