Can anyone besides Nvidia make big bucks from chips?

Nvidia’s good fortune can be explained by its dizzying financial results. Its revenues nearly quadrupled between the first half of 2022 and the same period this year. It is on course to make $71bn in net profit in 2024, up from $8.4bn two years ago. Still, the foundries and toolmakers may be forgiven for feeling nettled. Nvidia’s 31 fabless peers are worth nearly as much as the foundries and equipment firms, despite bringing in half as much revenue and only two-fifths as much net profit. They also spend less than half as much on fixed assets and research and development (R&D). Moreover, the equipment-makers (though not the asset-heavy foundries) boast higher operating margins and a better return on capital than the fabless chipmakers.